O3 Mining intersects 5.9 g/t gold over 10.1 metres at Malartic H deposit at Marban 

O3 Mining (TSXV:OIII; OTCQX: OIIIF) has released additional assay results from Marban Engineering project in Val-d'Or, Que. Seventeen significant intercepts in nine holes have been reported from the Malartic H deposit drill program completed in March 2023.

The Malartic deposit consists of multiple stacked lenses covering an area of 600 metres along strike and 300 metres wide.

Results from the most promising holes included 5.9 g/t gold over 10.1 metres in hole O3MA-23-463, including 53.2 g/t over 1.0 metre; 2.6 g/t gold over 6.9 metres; and 3.5 g/t gold over 7.5 metres.

As part of the 2023 winter drill program, drill holes covered a 1.0 km length, filling gaps covered by historic drilling in the shallow part of the deposit to achieve an 80 metre spacing. Most of the historical drilling was completed by NioGold Mining and Aur Resources with QA/QC procedures applied and documented.

Once all assay results are received, O3 Mining expects to release an initial mineral resource estimate by the end of the second quarter of 2023.

"These new assay results from our 2023 winter drill program substantiate the presence of thick mineralized zones at Malartic H as previously highlighted by historical drilling. These results reinforce the prospectivity of the two main shears – being the Marbenite and the Norbenite – which cut across the Marban property," said O3 Mining's president and CEO, José Vizquerra.

