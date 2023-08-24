O3 Mining reports 1.6 g/t gold near former Camflo mine

By Canadian Mining Journal Staff August 24, 2023 At 1:13 pm
O3 Mining is testing the area around the former Camflo mine for gold. Credit: O3 Mining

O3 Mining (TSXV: OIII; OTCQX: OIIIF) released the final results of its 1,806-metre drill program on the Upper Camflo area within the Marban Alliance project in Val-d’Or, Que. The program tested an area of 800 metres along strike for near-surface gold mineralization near the border of the property.

Drilling intersected 1.6 g/t gold over 1.5 metres in hole O3MA-23-503, associated with an andesite containing 5% quartz-calcite-pyrite veinlets.

O3 Mining’s president and CEO Jose Vizquerra said the results were encouraging. 

The Upper Camflo drill program began after analysis of Barrick Gold’s historical drilling revealed parallel zones north of the former Camflo mine. Drilling so far was only the first phase of drilling to be completed over the Upper Camflo area to explore the near-surface potential within the Camflo orebody footprint.

For more information, visit www.O3Mining.com.

