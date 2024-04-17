O3 Mining reports bonanza grade – 119+ g/t gold – at Malartic H area

O3 Mining (TSXV: OIII; OTCQX: OIIIF) has received partial assays – including a bonanza 119.1 g/t gold over 2.5 metres – from the Malartic H area within the wholly owned Marban Alliance project between Malartic and Val d’Or, Que.

Highlights of recent assays from the Malartic H area include the following:

119.1 g/t gold over 2.5 metres, including 298.0 g/t over 1.0 metre at a vertical depth of 114.2 metres.

80.6 g/t gold over 3.1 metres, including 411.0 g/t over 0.6 metre at a vertical depth of 33.6 metres.

1.9 g/t gold over 40.6 metres at a vertical depth of 77.6 metres.

“Malartic H continues to show potential to grow both laterally and at depth and we remain hopeful that additional infill drilling could allow us to grow the deposit.” Said president an EO Jose Visquerra. “These results continue to demonstrate the potential at Malartic H and the robustness of the Marban Alliance project."

O3 Mining delivered its first resource estimate for Malartic H in the middle of last year. It included 10.2 million tonnes of inferred material grading 1.04 g/t and containing 342,000 oz. gold. The property is located within 5 km of the proposed processing plant described in the Marban prefeasibility study.

The Malartic H deposit has a recognized strike length of 950 metres, is 300 metres wide, and reaches a vertical depth of 500 metres. It is open at depth and partially open laterally. The mineralization occurs as disseminated pyrite with local visible gold in quartz veins and veinlets and disseminated in the host rock. Zones are spatially correlated shears within mafic volcanic units or with the intermediate to felsic dykes. All zones are roughly subparallel.

More information is posted on www.O3Mining.com.