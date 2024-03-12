O3 Mining sells Louvem project in Quebec to Eldorado

Québec-focused gold explorer O3 Mining (TSXV: OIII; OTCQX: OIIIF) announced Monday it has sold its Louvem property to a subsidiary of Eldorado Gold (TSX: ELD) for cash consideration of $80,000 and the retention of a 0.5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty.

The Louvem property consists of 12 mining claims and is located 5 km east of Malartic, Que. The project was originally acquired along with the Regcourt property under a March 2020 purchase agreement with Monarch Mining (TSX: GBAR).

O3 first acquired a 50% interest in the Louvem project by issuing 4,546 common stock and granting Monarch a 0.5% NSR royalty, and then acquired the remaining 50% by paying $10,000 cash. The NSR has a buyback of $300,000. Eldorado will now assume the obligation of this royalty.

As for the NSR royalty retained by O3, Eldorado is granted the right to repurchase half of that (equal to a 0.25% NSR interest) from O3 for an immediate payment of $250,000, to be paid in a lump sum.

The sale provides O3 with additional funds to advance its portfolio of gold exploration assets in Val-d’Or, which span more than 650 km2. Together, these projects host 2.86 million gold oz. in measured and indicated resources at 1.18 g/t, and 770,000 gold oz. of inferred resources at 3.04 g/t.

Eldorado is owner of the Lamaque mine complex in Val-d’Or, consisting of the Triangle gold deposit located 2.5 km south of the historic world-class Lamaque and Sigma mines. It currently hosts proven and probable gold reserves of 877,000 ounces at 6.12 g/t gold to support a mine life of 11 years.

Shares of O3 Mining gained 1.4% to $1.43 apiece by 2:20 p.m. ET. The company has a market capitalization of $125.4 million. Eldorado Gold's stock was up 0.4% at $16.54 for a market capitalization of $3.3 billion.

