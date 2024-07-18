O3 Mining uncovers 102.0 g/t gold over 1.5 metres at Malartic H deposit in Val-d’Or 

O3 Mining (TSXV: OIII; OTCQX: OIIIF) has reported assay results from its 24,505-metre drilling campaign conducted between January and March 2024 at the Malartic […]
By Salima Virani July 18, 2024 At 11:39 am
Visible gold at 104.5 metres in hole O3MA-24-678 at Malartic H deposit. Credit: O3 Mining

O3 Mining (TSXV: OIII; OTCQX: OIIIF) has reported assay results from its 24,505-metre drilling campaign conducted between January and March 2024 at the Malartic H deposit, part of the Marban Alliance project in Val-d'Or, Québec. This marks the second set of results from this exploration effort.

Drilling highlights include:

  • Hole O3MA-24-678: Intersected at 35.1 g/t gold over 4.5 metres at a vertical depth of 72.9 metres, including 102.0 g/t gold over 1.5 metres 
  • Hole O3MA-24-655: Intersected at 3.0 g/t gold over 15.4 metres in at a vertical depth of 52.7 metres 
  • Hole O3MA-24-678: Intersected at 2.1 g/t gold over 19.3 metres in  at a vertical depth of 212.4 metres, including 31.7 g/t gold over 0.7 metres 

"The results from our exploration program at Malartic H continue to yield excellent intercepts. Malartic H is consistently showing attractive results that increase the potential for growth laterally and at depth,” said O3 Mining president and CEO José Vizquerra. “Our team is currently completing additional drilling at Malartic H, and we remain hopeful that this additional drilling could help support the quality and potential growth of the deposit.”

The primary goal of the 2024 drilling campaign at the Malartic H deposit is to upgrade the current inferred mineral resources to the indicated category. The current inferred mineral resource estimate for the open pit stands at 342,000 oz. of gold grading 1.04 g/t. This estimate is based on approximately 29,000 metres of drilling across 103 holes, including 8,036 metres from 25 holes drilled by O3 Mining between March 2022 and January to March 2023.

The winter phase of the 2024 drilling campaign comprised 121 drill holes. Assay results for 42 of these holes are now available, including partial results from eight holes. O3 Mining will report the remaining assay results as they become available.

The Malartic H deposit has a recognized strike length of 950 metres, a width of 300 metres, and extends down to a vertical depth of 500 metres. The mineralized system is still open laterally and at depth, indicating potential for future exploration.

For more information, visit www.O3Mining.com

