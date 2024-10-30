O3 Mining updates work at Marban Alliance in Quebec

O3 Mining (TSXV: 0III; OTCQX: OIIIF) plans to complete a preliminary economic assessment (PEA) on the Marban Alliance gold project half-way between Val d’Or and Malartic, Que., by the end of this year. The company has engaged G Mining Services to co-ordinate the 43-101 compliant PEA.

A previous prefeasibility study was done in August 2022, but the information will be updated so that it can be used in a feasibility study to begin early next year.

"Since the publication of the Marban Alliance prefeasibility study in 2022, our technical team has been committed to improving and optimizing the mining project. This includes, among others, optimizations to our mining and processing parameters, inclusion of additional resources from resource conversion of current pits, as well as new satellite deposits such as Malartic H,” said O3 Mining president and CEO José Vizquerra.

“Additionally, we have made progress on our environmental and permitting processes, with the baseline study in its final stage, which will allow us to initiate our impact studies in parallel with the feasibility study.”

The Marban Alliance project has open pit indicated resources of 67,232 tonnes grading 1.07 g/t gold and inferred resources of 2.1 million tonnes at 1.20 g/t gold. The underground indicated portion is 460,000 tonnes grading 3.75 g/t gold, and the inferred portion is 1.0 million tonnes at 4.25 g/t gold.

The 2022 prefeasibility study for Marban is posted on www.O3Mining.com.