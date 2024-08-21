O3 Mining upsizes bought deal to raise $18.15M due to strong demand

O3 Mining (TSXV:OIII; OTCQX:OIIIF) announced an increase in its bought deal public offering, now aiming to raise $18.15 million due to high investor […]
By Salima Virani August 21, 2024 At 1:05 pm
O3 Mining is well-capitalized and owns a 100% interest in all its properties (66,000 hectares) in Quebec. (Image courtesy of O3 Mining)

Topics

Commodities

Regions

Tags

Companies

O3 Mining (TSXV:OIII; OTCQX:OIIIF) announced an increase in its bought deal public offering, now aiming to raise $18.15 million due to high investor interest, up from $15 million announced yesterday. The company will issue 16.5 million units at $1.10 per unit. Each unit includes one common share and half of a common share purchase warrant, allowing the purchase of an additional share at $1.45 within 24 months.

The underwriters have an option to buy up to an additional approximately 2.5 million units, potentially raising an extra $2.7 million. The funds will be used to develop O3 Mining’s assets in Quebec, along with general corporate expenses.

O3 Mining holds six properties in Quebec, with its flagship asset being the Marban Alliance. This property spans 2,189 hectares across 65 claims between Val-d'Or and Malartic. Exploration here dates back to 1940, with 14 companies having explored or mined the site before O3 Mining's establishment in 2019. Marban Alliance is projected to produce 161,000 ounces of gold annually and generate C$668 million in EBITDA over its first two years of production, assuming a gold price of US$2,400 per ounce and a 10-year mine life.

The offering, set to close around Aug. 28, 2024, is subject to regulatory approval and will be available to Canadian investors outside Quebec and through private placements in the United States and other regions.

For more details, visit www.O3Mining.com

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Next Events

Aug 21 2024 - Aug 22 2024
The Critical Minerals Institute (CMI) Summit III
Aug 26 2024 - Aug 28 2024
INTERNATIONAL SUMMIT ON INFRASTRUCTURE AND CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING
Aug 29 2024 - Aug 31 2024
International Conference on Graphene and 2D Materials
Sep 16 2024 - Sep 18 2024
3rd International Meet on Applied Science, Engineering and Technology

Related Posts