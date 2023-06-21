Omineca, Hamilton Gold extend haulage drift at Wingdam gold project in B.C.

Omineca Mining and Metals (TSXV:OMM) reports that its partner Hamilton Gold Royalties has extended the haulage drift and completed the access drift for the #3 crosscut into the paleochannel at the Wingdam underground gold project. Crews drilled several test holes into the channel at the crosscut heading and encountered gravels and clay material with visible placer gold.

The main haulage drift has now been extended beyond the #3 crosscut heading with #3 crosscut haulage drift being driven at approximately 45° toward the paleochannel which is now at the bedrock contact approximately 26 meters in from the main drift. The main placer gold-bearing material is believed to be at the center of the paleochannel.

At the second crosscut, miners recovered a 1.13-oz. gold nugget. Not only is it noteworthy for its size, but it exhibits size and dimensional characteristics of being transported only a very short distance tom the source. The nugget was part of the 11 oz. of coarse placer gold flakes recovered from 1.9 m3 of gravel near the entrance to the #2 crosscut. From that sample, 9.9 oz. were recovered from only 0.74 m3 of the gravel.

The project is located in the Lightning Creek valley, 40 km east of the city of Quesnel, B.C. In this locale, topographic conditions created thick layers of overburden, which preserved a large portion of a buried paleochannel containing placer gold-bear gravels. The claims lie under a portion of the creek, and a freezing technology is employed to access the gravel below. The first placer gold was recovered in September 2022.

More information is posted on www.OminecaMiningAndMetals.com.