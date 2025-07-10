Ontario and Alberta unite to build critical infrastructure and boost trade

Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith have signed two landmark agreements, pledging to build pipelines, rail lines, and critical infrastructure that will connect Canada and open new markets. Ontario steel will form the backbone of these projects, diversifying Canada's trade and lessening reliance on the U.S.

New rail lines, also built using Ontario steel, will connect Ontario’s Ring of Fire region, critical mineral mining projects and processing facilities to western Canadian ports as Ontario builds end-to-end critical minerals supply chain.

Ontario and Alberta will launch a joint feasibility study to determine the best routes, financing, and supply chain solutions for new economic and energy corridors. They will also consult with Indigenous communities as these projects move forward.

Under the MOUs, both provinces will advocate for federal rules that attract private investment in energy and trade infrastructure. They will cooperate to advance nuclear energy, sharing technology and expertise on small-modular and large-scale reactors to support new nuclear facilities in both provinces.

Vic Fedeli, Ontario’s minister of economic development, commented: "In signing these two new agreements with Alberta, our government is advancing Ontario's commitment to building a more integrated and prosperous Canadian economy, while leveraging the strength of our critical mineral and steel manufacturing supply chains. By tearing down interprovincial trade barriers and investing in strategic infrastructure, we are strengthening vital industries, attracting new investment and ensuring a resilient, prosperous future for businesses and workers here at home and across the nation."

Ontario is also tearing down interprovincial trade barriers through agreements with six provinces and the Protect Ontario Through Free Trade Within Canada Act. In 2023, two-way trade between Ontario and other provinces was valued at $326 billion. Ontario will continue to work with federal and territorial partners to help the Ontario businesses involved in these projects.