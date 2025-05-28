Ontario invests in critical mineral processing and battery material recycling lab in Sudbury

Ontario is providing $262,100 to Cambrian College in Sudbury to establish a critical mineral processing and battery material recycling space in its chemical analyses and scientific services (CASS) lab. This innovation space will help unlock more opportunities in the province’s made-in-Ontario critical minerals supply chain, with help from leading colleges and universities in Northern Ontario.

George Pirie, Ontario’s minister of northern economic development and growth, said: “Ontario is building on the world-class leadership of the province’s mining sector with this investment in Cambrian College’s chemical analyses and scientific services lab. Investments like this are part of our plan to protect workers, businesses and jobs in the face of U.S. tariffs, while building one of the most competitive economies in the G7 that is stronger, more resilient and self-reliant.”

Cambrian College is receiving Ontario government funding through the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation (NOHFC) to build a key piece of applied research infrastructure that supports early-stage critical minerals projects. Through collaboration with post-secondary institutions and critical minerals producers, the project provides new opportunities for small and mid-sized critical mineral companies to perform applied research and development and obtain valuable data to help them enhance their operations.

Kristine Morrissey, president of Cambrian College, commented: “At Cambrian, we believe our greatest impact happens at the intersection of academia and industry. That’s where real innovation occurs. And that’s why we’ve made it a core part of our mission to ensure our students aren’t just prepared for the future; they’re actively shaping it. This new Critical Minerals Development Lab is a perfect example of that vision in action. It’s about ensuring that our students, our region and our partners are equipped to lead in the shift toward electrification and a low-carbon economy.”

Nolan Quinn, minister of colleges, universities, research excellence and security, stated: “Our government is taking active steps to Protect Ontario by unlocking the economic potential of our critical minerals. With this investment, Cambrian College’s chemical analyses and scientific services lab will bolster homegrown production of critical mineral processing and battery material recycling research, strengthening our workforce and cementing Northern Ontario as a hub for mining innovation.”