Ontario mines minister touts ‘one project, one process’ as key to quicker approvals

Ontario’s move to accelerate mineral development will transform Sudbury and Northern Ontario’s economy, Energy and Mines Minister Stephen Lecce told a full house at the Caruso Club on Tuesday.

Speaking as the guest at the Greater Sudbury Chamber of Commerce AGM, Lecce promoted the province’s new 'one project, one process' system as a catalyst for growth.

Lecce argued that to stay competitive and undertake major projects, the region cannot accept timelines that stretch as long as 15 years to open a mine. He urged change through partnership, saying government must act more dynamic, nimble and market‑oriented to attract capital back into the country. He framed the push as both an economic and social priority for the North, linking faster development to economic reconciliation and a lasting legacy for future generations.

Noting Canada’s exceptionally clean energy grid, Lecce said the country must seize opportunities in the energy and mining sectors without delay. He called on business, government and Indigenous communities to collaborate to deliver meaningful change.

This spring the province introduced the Protect Ontario by Unleashing our Economy Act and the ‘one project, one process’ framework to speed development, cut government review times by at least half, and accelerate mineral exploration in the North, including the Ring of Fire. Lecce emphasized the new rules will not weaken the Crown’s or proponents’ duty to consult First Nations; meaningful consultation remains a legal and moral requirement and the government must get it right from the start.

To enforce accountability, Lecce said ministries will face strict deadlines for reviews and decisions. He committed to providing developers with certainty by delivering approvals across ministries and agencies within a 24‑month window — faster than the European Union’s recent 27‑month benchmark. Lecce said the legislation takes effect in October and that new projects moving forward will follow the updated guidelines.