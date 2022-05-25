Osisko Development shares Cariboo PEA, plans first gold pour Q1 2024

Osisko Development (TSXV: ODV) has released the results from its preliminary economic assessment (PEA) for the Cariboo gold project in central B.C. […]
By Marilyn Scales May 25, 2022 At 11:25 am
The QR mill at the Cariboo gold project in B.C. Credit: Osisko Development

Topics

Commodities

Regions

Tags

Companies

Osisko Development (TSXV: ODV) has released the results from its preliminary economic assessment (PEA) for the Cariboo gold project in central B.C. The study, which examines a large, low-cost underground mine, was prepared by BBA Engineering.

The Cariboo mine is to be a phased development, averaging 75,000 oz. per year to begin and expanding to 286,000 oz. annually after four years. The base case calls for an initial capital requirement of $121.5 million plus an additional $716.1 million for expansion. That would create a mine with a 12-year life, with an initial processing rate of 2,000 t/d growing to 8,000 t/d. The initial gold pour is planned for the first quarter of 2024.

Over the life of the mine, average annual production would be 236,000 oz. at an all-in sustaining cost of US$962 per ounce.

The Cariboo mine has an after-tax net present value at a 5% discount of $764 million and an after-tax internal rate of return of 21.4%. The project has a payback period of six years. The annual after-tax free cash flow is expected to be $112 million over 12 years of commercial production. A gold price of US$1,750 was used in the calculation of these amounts.

The mine site is located southeast of the town of Quesnel. Three key deposits – Cow Mountain, Island Mountain and Barkerville Mountain – are to be mined. The measured and indicated resource estimate totals 27.1 million tonnes averaging 4.0 g/t gold for a total of 3.27 million oz. The inferred resource is 14.4 million tonnes grading 3.5 g/t gold for 1.6 million oz.

Ore will be processed at the existing Quesnel River (QR) mill. Osisko indicated last year that it had successfully removed half of the waste rock from the mill feed using X-ray transmission techniques to sort the ore. The company estimated at the time that treating less material in the mill will save 30% in capital costs and 25% in operating costs. Process water and power consumption in the mill will also be cut by as much as 50%.

Osisko is currently completing the mine ramp in preparation for taking a 10,000-tonne bulk sample.

Additional details are posted on www.OsiskoDev.com.

Comments

Your email address will not be published.

Next Events

May 10 2022 - Sep 30 2022
Mine Planning and Design Series – Whittle, Surpac, MineSched, Gems, and Simulia Isight Training
Jun 13 2022 - Jun 15 2022
PDAC 2022 Convention
Jun 15 2022 - Jun 16 2022
Smart Drilling USA 2022
Jun 20 2022 - Jun 22 2022
Mines and Money Online Connect – June

Related Posts