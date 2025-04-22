Osisko Metals intersects significant mineralization at Gaspe copper project

Osisko Metals (TSX-V: OM; OTCQX: OMZNF) announced initial drilling results from the 2025 drilling program at the Gaspe copper project, located in the Gaspe Peninsula of eastern Quebec. For example, the company reported drill hole 30-1059 intersected 300.0 metres grading 0.39% copper and 3.17 g/t gold within the 2024 MRE model where there was limited historical data.

Robert Wares, Osisko Metals CEO, commented: “We are very pleased with these new drill results at Gaspe, which have exceeded our expectations. All holes intersected significant disseminated mineralization within the volume of the 2024 MRE model, and new mineralization has been added at depth well below the base of the 2024 MRE model, which was constrained to the lower contact of the C zone skarn horizon. Drill core from historical hole 30-947 was also recovered and assayed, yielding positive results and indicating that the deposit extends laterally 110 metres south of the 2024 MRE model and remains open in that direction. This is an excellent start to the 2025 drill program, and we look forward to a regular flow of results from our 110,000-metre program as we confirm our large existing copper resource, and aim to expand it at depth, to the south and to the west towards Needle Mountain.”

Osisko Metals officials reported that the 2025 drill program is primarily designed to convert the November 2024 MRE to measured and indicated categories. The program is also designed to test the expansion of the system deeper into the stratigraphy and laterally to the south and southwest towards Needle East and Needle Mountain respectively.

