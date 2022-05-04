Osisko Mining assays 243 g/t Au Over 2.8 metres at Windfall in Quebec

Osisko Mining (OSK: TSX) has released more high-grade results from its infill and expansion drilling at the Windfall gold project, including 43 intercepts in 17 underground drill holes and five wedges from surface. The infill intercepts are located inside the mineral resource estimate (MRE) blocks defined in January 2022, which reflected 1.7 million metres of drilling. The measured and indicated resources totalled 3.2 million oz. at an average grade of 10.5 g/t.

The expansion intercepts are located outside the January 2022 MRE blocks, and either expand resource wireframes or are in a defined zone or corridor, but do not yet correlate to a specific wireframe.

According to Osisko, the new assays continue to confirm the high-grade nature of the Windfall project. Selected high-grade intercepts include: 243 g/t gold over 2.8 metres, 20.6 g/t gold over 9.5 metres, 16.3 g/t gold over 7.9 metres, 48.4 g/t gold over 2.1 metres, 37.9 g/t gold over 2.1 metres, 36.8 g/t gold over 2.1 metres, 38.2 g/t gold over 2.0 metres, 37.1 g/t gold over 2.0 metres, and 36.1 g/t gold over 2.0 metres.

The drilling at the Windfall property, located in the James Bay region of Québec, is currently focused on the Lynx area, where high-grade zones continue to be intersected. Other areas such as Mallard have demonstrated potential to contribute high-grade ounces to the Windfall resource.

The company is expecting to complete a feasibility study for the project by the end of this year.

Additional information on the Windfall project can be found at www.OsiskoMining.com.