Osisko Mining bulk sample averages 65.5 g/t gold

Osisko Mining (TSX: OSK) continues to explore at its Windfall gold project in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Que., between the towns of Abitibi and Chibougamau. Recently it mined a 4,809-tonne bulk sample from the 600 level of the Lynx deposit. The sample averaged 65.5 g/t gold (2.11 oz. per ton).

The actual grade of the material processed was 169% higher than the block model predictions. Modelling predicted a grade of 38.9 g/t, but the actual grade was 65.5 g/t gold.

Osisko previously processed bulk samples from zone 27, Lynx 311, as well as Lynx 600. They were mined using long hole methods. All returned reconciliations higher than predicted: zone 27 was 8.5 g/t (6.8 g/t predicted) and Lynx 311 was 17.8 g/t (9.4 g/t).

The Lynx 600 bulk sample contained 10,135 oz. gold and 4,378 oz. silver. During treatment, a total gold recovery rate of 93.1% was achieved by flotation, including 52.2% gold recovery in the gravity concentrate. The gravity concentrate averaged 14,339 g/t gold and the flotation concentrate was 408.2 g/t gold.

The high-grade Windfall gold project contains 4.1 million oz. of gold in 11.1 million measured and indicated tonnes grading 11.4 g/t gold, plus 12.3 million inferred tonnes grading 8.4 g/t gold. Osisko also noted on its website that it has drilled Canada’s longest drillhole – 3,467 metres – at Windfall as part of its current 1.7 million metre program.

