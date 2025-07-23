Osisko underscores large scale mineralization potential at Gaspe

By Canadian Mining Journal Staff July 22, 2025 At 8:14 pm
Osisko Metals’ Gaspé copper project in eastern Quebec. Credit: Refined Substance

Osisko Metals (TSX-V: OM; OTCQX: OMZNF) has released new drill results from the Gaspe copper project, located in the Gaspe peninsula of eastern Québec. The latest drilling delivers the project’s longest continuous intercept to date—853 metres averaging 0.20% copper, 43 g/t silver, and 0.02% molybdenum (0.30% copper-equivalent).

The company is actively working to expand the Gaspe copper system’s resources, which currently stand at 824 Mt averaging 0.34% copper-equivalent in indicated mineral resources and 670 Mt averaging 0.38% copper-equivalent in inferred mineral resources (in compliance with NI 43-101).

Osisko Metals CEO Robert Wares commented: “These new results underscore the overall large-scale potential of mineralization at Gaspe Copper, with drill hole 1082 cutting 853 metres of continuous mineralization, including the bottom 424 metres being located immediately below and outside the 2024 MRE model. Furthermore, drill hole 1088 intersected new mineralization 80 metres southwest of the 2024 MRE model, emphasizing the excellent potential for increasing the size of the known deposit at depth and to the south.”

The company’s latest analysis presents 35 mineralized intercepts from ten drill holes. It focused infill intercepts inside the 2024 mineral resource estimate to upgrade inferred mineral resources to measured or indicated categories where applicable. Work teams placed expansion intercepts outside the 2024 MRE model to potentially add resources for the next MRE update. Some intercepts connect with contiguous, shallower infill and reach deeper expansion zones.

With the current drill program, Osisko aims both to convert the November 2024 MRE to measured and indicated categories and to expand the system deeper into the stratigraphy and laterally to the south and southwest toward Needle East and Needle Mountain.

