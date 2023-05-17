Pace of build speeds up at Artemis’ Blackwater gold mine 

Construction activity at the Blackwater gold mine belonging to Artemis Gold (TSXV:ARTG) is stepping up. The site has been cleared and priority infrastructure areas have been assigned. The laydown area is complete to accommodate the construction fleet, maintenance shop, and office.

The 420-person construction camp is complete, including the wastewater treatment plant. The dormitories will be complete by the end of June, and that will bring the total camp capacity to 500 people.

Artemis says key mobile construction equipment is on site. The earthworks fleet now contains about 35 individual pieces of equipment. Bulk earthworks for the processing plant are nearing completion. The detailed excavation for concrete civil works is underway, and the concrete batch plant has been commissioned.

The first pour in the ball mill foundation has been made. Manufacturing of the plant buildings is advanced, said Artemis. Initial shipments have started to arrive at the mine site. So far, the agitator shafts of the carbon-in-leach tanks, as well as reinforcing bar for civil works are on site.

The 100%-owned Blackwater mine is 160 km southwest of Prince George, B.C. With a price tag of approximately $1.4 billion over three phases, Blackwater is one of the largest capital investments in the region over the last 10 years. The first gold pour is planned for the second half of 2024.

Visit www.ArtemisGoldInc.com to view the gallery of construction photos.