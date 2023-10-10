Pacific Ridge cuts 103.5 metres of 0.63% copper  equivalent at Kliyul copper-gold project in B.C.

Pacific Ridge Exploration (TSXV:PEX; OTCQB:PEXZF) shared the results from four more drill holes at its Kliyul copper-gold porphyry project in the Quesnel Terrane in northcentral British Columbia. Kliyul hosts six porphyry targets: Kliyul Main zone, Bap Ridge, Ginger, Ginger South, M39, and Parish Hill. Each target represents an interpreted porphyry centre over an underexplored 6-km-long mineralized trend.

Hole KLI-23-058 in the Kliyul North zone returned the best assay to date and indicates that Kliyul Main mineralization extends into adjacent fault blocks. It returned 103.5 metres grading 0.63% copper equivalent (0.18% copper, 0.66 g/t gold, and 0.93 g/t silver) within 388.5 metres that assayed 0.42% copper equivalent (0.18% copper, 0.35 g/t gold, and 1.05 g/t silver).

Kliyul copper-gold mineralization has now been drilled over an area 600 metres east-west, up to 600 metres north-south, and up to 600 metres vertical depth.

On the eastern side of the Kliyul Main zone, hole KLI-23-057 returned 89.3 metres of 89.3% copper equivalent (0.21% copper, 0.26 g/t gold, and 0.91 g/t silver) from 290 metres. It also returned 80 metres of 0.37% copper equivalent (0.10% copper, 0.39 g/t gold, and 0.85 g/t silver) from 433 metres.

Hole KLI-23-056, drilled at Kliyul North, returned 37.2 metres of 0.27% copper equivalent (0.14% copper, 0.19 g/t gold, and 1.07 g/t silver). Pacific Ridge says that although the interval is narrow and low-grade, it is the second mineralized interval from Kliyul Northeast. Longer and stronger intervals were assayed in this area last year.

Hole KLI-23-055 was the first one drilled to test the Ginger target, which is interpreted to be a standalone porphyry target 1.3 km northwest of the center the of Kliyul Main zone. Massive white quartz veins, interpreted as D-veins or late Lode veins, have low-grade gold assaying 19.1 metres of 0.36 g/t gold equivalent (0.01% copper, 0.34 g/t gold, and 0.65 g/t silver). The veins are also anomalous in copper, molybdenum (up to 0.12% over 1.25 metre), tungsten, tellurium, and bismuth, the company noted.

