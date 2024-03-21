Pan American Energy drilling hits 2.28% Li2O at Big Mack in Ontario

Pan American Energy (CSE: PNRG; OTCQB: PAANF) released additional assays from the 2023-24 diamond drilling program on the Big Mack lithium project 80 km north of Kenora, Ont. The best result was 2.28% lithium oxide over 3 metres.

Here are the highlights:

Hole BM24-045: 2.28% lithium oxide (Li 2 O) over 3 metres within a 22.3-metre length averaging 0.68% Li 2 O.

O) over 3 metres within a 22.3-metre length averaging 0.68% Li O. Hole BM24-039: 1.29% Li 2 O over 16.6 metres, including 3.60% Li 2 O over 0.6 metres.

O over 16.6 metres, including 3.60% Li O over 0.6 metres. Hole BM24-046: 1.03% Li 2 O at depth below hole BM24-045.

The mineralization remains open at depth and along strike to the southeast of the Sprinkler zone.

Pan American also said that anomalous tin values up to 5,520 ppm were intersected in holes along strike of the Eleven zone and Big Mack pegmatite.

“Our team has identified new mineralized zones in areas where high-grade lithium had not previously been identified. This confirms to us that the property has the potential for more discoveries,” said CEO Jason Latkowcer, “and as we refine our understanding of the geology, we will look to follow-up these intercepts as they remain open at depth and along strike.”

There are three areas of primary interest at the Big Mack project. The Big Mack pegmatite is the largest petalite dike on the property, having an outcrop of 180 metres along strike and a maximum width of 35 metres. It is open at depth. The Eleven zone is the second largest petalite dike, and it is exposed on surface for about 40 metres, having high-grade lithium values throughout. Two rare metals zones – Sprinkler and 6059 – are found about 500 metres to the east-southeast of the Big Mack pegmatite. The surface expressions of these zones are 17 metres by 2 metres and 30 metres by 5 metres, respectively.

A resource estimate for the Big Mack project is expected by the middle of this year.

More information is posted on www.PanAm-Energy.com.