Parliamentary secretary sparks mining and reconciliation dialogue in Northern Quebec

Claude Guay, parliamentary secretary to the federal minister of energy and natural resources, completed a two-day tour of Northern Quebec, emphasizing the role of Quebec’s mining sector in strengthening Canada’s supply chains and export opportunities, creating high-quality jobs, and advancing Indigenous reconciliation.

Parliamentary Secretary Claude Guay said: "Canada and Quebec are working together to invest in Quebec's world-leading critical minerals and forest sectors. Federal support is driving innovation, advancing reconciliation and strengthening global partnerships through responsible resource development across Quebec."

Claude Guay, parliamentary secretary to the federal minister of energy and natural resources. Credit: Mélanie Provencher, House of Commons Photo Services

During his visit, Parliamentary Secretary Guay engaged with the Val-d'Or Chamber of Commerce and various leaders from Quebec’s natural resource industries. He participated in a roundtable discussion focused on opportunities in mining and forestry, highlighting workforce development, infrastructure improvements, regulatory efficiency, and collaboration with Indigenous partners to promote sustainable regional growth. He listened to local perspectives on shaping the region’s future and underscored the ongoing importance of natural resources in driving economic growth and resilience across Quebec and beyond.

Tim Hodgson, the minister of energy and natural resources, said in reference to the tour’s role in advancing his department’s mandate: "Together, the governments of Canada and Quebec are seizing the economic opportunities of building a strong 21st-century economy. Canada is building a future powered by clean energy, responsible development and strong partnerships. Projects like Sayona's lithium hub and Les Chantiers Chibougamau show how federal investments are advancing Indigenous reconciliation and securing the forest products, critical minerals and technologies we need right here in Quebec."

Guay also toured Sayona’s North American Lithium mine and visited the Val-d'Or Native Friendship Centre. He expressed that the potential for lithium production at Sayona’s operation—essential for clean energy technology—bolsters Quebec’s and Canada’s position as global leaders in innovative critical mineral development. At the Friendship Centre, he joined Minister Gull-Masty, the Executive Director, and Jocelyn Formsma, CEO of the National Association of Friendship Centres, to discuss Indigenous participation in the natural resources industry and explore ways that the government and industry partners can better support local Indigenous communities.

Throughout his trip, Guay reaffirmed Ottawa’s commitment to critical minerals projects. The Canadian Critical Minerals Strategy aims to accelerate the development of critical minerals and their value chains to facilitate the transition to a low-carbon economy and strengthen advanced technology and manufacturing sectors. With the collaboration of provincial, territorial, Indigenous, industry, and international partners, the strategy’s initiatives are actively being implemented and refined.

In February 2025, Sayona received conditional approval for up to $1.3 million from the Critical Minerals Infrastructure Fund (CMIF) to aid in constructing a roughly 55-kilometre transmission line. This infrastructure will connect their Moblan lithium project in Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec, to the provincial electricity grid.