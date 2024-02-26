Patriot assays 2.57% lithium oxide over 7.2 metres at Corvette project in Quebec

Patriot Battery Metals (TSX: PMET; ASX: PMT; OTCQB: PMETF) continues to intersect spodumene in the CV13 pegmatite at its wholly owned Corvette lithium project in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec. Some of the best assays were 1.10% lithium oxide (Li 2 O) over 22.5 metres, including 1.57% over 15.2 metres; 1.20% Li 2 O over 19.4 metres; and 1.54% Li 2 O over 16.1 metres, including 2.57% over 7.2 metres.

Patriot says it has traced the CV13 pegmatite over a strike length of 2.3 km, and the mineralization remains open at both ends along strike and at depth. The company has completed 1,800 metres of drilling at CV13 and 21,200 metres at the CV5 target this year. Two drills remain active at CV13. The CV13 spodumene target is about 3 km west-southwest of the CV5 spodumene target.

The CV5 spodumene has been traced over a strike length of 3.7 km and remains open along strike and at depth. Patriot anticipates completing a geomechanical drill program at CV5 this winter. Infrastructure and condemnation drilling is planned for this summer. The CV5 deposit has a 43-101 inferred resource of 109.2 million tonnes grading 1.42% Li 2 O.

The winter drill program at Corvette is entirely ground supported through a combination of winter and all-season roads built by the company between its exploration camp at the Trans-Taiga Road and the spodumene occurrences. This strategy has “dramatically” reduced costs for the drill program, says Patriot.

An updated resource estimate for Corvette – including both CV5 and a first estimate for CV13 – is planned for the third quarter 2024.

More results from the recent CV13 drill program are available in the recent news release on www.PatriotBatteryMetals.com.