PDAC 2025 JV Video: Asian Battery Metals targets high-grade nickel in Mongolia

Asian Battery Metals (ASX: AZ9) is preparing for a busy year of exploration at its main Oval nickel-copper project in western Mongolia […]
By Northern Miner Staff April 9, 2025 At 4:33 pm
AsianBattery Metals Managing Director Gan-Ochir Zunduisuren (R) speaks with TNM’s western editor Henry Lazenby at PDAC. 

Topics

Commodities

Regions

Asian Battery Metals (ASX: AZ9) is preparing for a busy year of exploration at its main Oval nickel-copper project in western Mongolia following a high-grade discovery there last year, Managing Director Gan-Ochir Zunduisuren says.

Leveraging $500,000 (C$703,950) from BHP’s (NYSE, LSE, ASX: BHP) Explor accelerator program, the company intercepted more than 100 metres of mineralization, including 8.8 metres grading 6% copper and more than 3% nickel at Oval, Gan-Ochir said.

“As a country Mongolia is much more mature compared to newcoming jurisdictions,” Gan-Ochir said in an interview last month at the annual Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada convention in Toronto. “All our projects are close to infrastructure and accessibility is good.”

The company has $4 million earmarked for exploration this year at Oval, including 5,000 to 6,000 metres of drilling that’s already started.

Watch the full chat below with The Northern Miner’s western editor, Henry Lazenby:

https://vimeo.com/1073983851?share=copy#t=0

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Next Events

May 05 2025 - May 06 2025
European Hydrogen Infrastructure Summit 2025
May 08 2025 - May 10 2025
World Summit and Expo on Electronics and Electrical Engineering
May 14 2025 - May 15 2025
Mining Congress Qazaqstan
May 19 2025 - May 21 2025
SME’s Current Trends in Mining Finance Conference (CTMF 2025) Navigating Risks of a New and Uncertain Reality Connecting Mining, Finance and Engineering Executives TM

Related Posts