PDAC 2025 JV Video: Asian Battery Metals targets high-grade nickel in Mongolia

Asian Battery Metals (ASX: AZ9) is preparing for a busy year of exploration at its main Oval nickel-copper project in western Mongolia following a high-grade discovery there last year, Managing Director Gan-Ochir Zunduisuren says.

Leveraging $500,000 (C$703,950) from BHP’s (NYSE, LSE, ASX: BHP) Explor accelerator program, the company intercepted more than 100 metres of mineralization, including 8.8 metres grading 6% copper and more than 3% nickel at Oval, Gan-Ochir said.

“As a country Mongolia is much more mature compared to newcoming jurisdictions,” Gan-Ochir said in an interview last month at the annual Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada convention in Toronto. “All our projects are close to infrastructure and accessibility is good.”

The company has $4 million earmarked for exploration this year at Oval, including 5,000 to 6,000 metres of drilling that’s already started.

