PDAC 2025 JV Video: How Rithmik Solutions bets on mining’s digital shift

Rithmik Solutions is updating mining blueprints with new digital tools to improve decision-making, COO Ross Barichievy said in an interview.

The tech firm from Quebec targets operational inefficiencies. It advocates for investing in automation to help geologists stay competitive.

“We are not just reacting to market changes; we are driving them,” Barichievy said early this month at the PDAC convention in Toronto.

These changes aren't only for cutting costs now. They also aim to future-proof Rithmik clients in a fast-changing environment.

Watch below the full chat with The Northern Miner’s western editor, Henry Lazenby. Joint venture videos are paid-for content in arrangement with The Northern Miner.