PDAC 2025 JV video: Permit oversight fails to protect Indigenous lands, advocacy group says

Government oversight in the permit review process does not protect Indigenous lands, the Indigenous Resource Network’s executive director, John Desjarlais, argues. In […]
By Northern Miner Staff March 25, 2025 At 1:15 pm
PDAC 2025 JV video: Permit oversight fails to protect Indigenous lands, advocacy group says
Indigenous Resource Network executive director John Desjarlais (R) talks to Mining.com host Devan Murugan.

Topics

Regions

Tags

Companies

Government oversight in the permit review process does not protect Indigenous lands, the Indigenous Resource Network’s executive director, John Desjarlais, argues.

In many Canadian provinces, the permit review process leaves out Indigenous voices, placing communities at risk, Desjarlais told The Northern Miner early this month. The process also fails to look at long-term effects on the land.

“Government assurances fall short of protecting our lands,” he said at the PDAC conference in Toronto.

Indigenous groups have raised concerns over the permit process for years. Leaders say government assurances do not match the risks posed by the system and that actions are needed to protect their lands. Officials have not yet detailed how they plan to address these concerns.

The IRN helps Indigenous communities join the mining and support industries.

Watch the full interview below with The Northern Miner host Devan Murugan. Joint venture videos are paid-for content in arrangement with The Northern Miner.

https://vimeo.com/1068934849

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Next Events

Mar 28 2025 - Mar 29 2025
16th Annual Conference on Eastern Indigenous Consultation & Engagement
Mar 31 2025 - Apr 03 2025
Comminution ’25
May 05 2025 - May 06 2025
European Hydrogen Infrastructure Summit 2025
May 08 2025 - May 10 2025
World Summit and Expo on Electronics and Electrical Engineering

Related Posts