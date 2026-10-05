Perkins starts field testing hydrogen-hybridized IOPU

The hydrogen-hybridized IOPU in a warehouse. Credit: Perkins

Having completed development testing, Perkins Engines Company, a subsidiary of Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT), is starting real-world implementation of its hydrogen-hybridized industrial open power unit (IOPU). The unit will be installed in Terex’s (NYSE: TEX) Ecotec TDS 820 shredder.

An IOPU is a skid-mounted engine system designed to run heavy machinery without an enclosure. While the vast majority of IOPU’s are diesel-powered, Perkin’s new engine uses a hydrogen hybrid–powered solution instead.

“Demonstrating in a machine is a key milestone for the team,” says Andy Curtis, Perkins’ customer solutions director. “Showing the system operating in a real-world application recognizes the progress made over the past two years."

The development is a part of Project Coeus, a three-year initiative in which Perkins has partnered with Equipmake (FRA: U8O) and Loughborough University’s Wolfson School of Mechanical, Electrical and Manufacturing Engineering, to develop a fuel-configurable hybridised IOPU. The project is supported by UK Government funding of £11.14 million (C$20.97 million) through the Advanced Propulsion Centre (APC).

Curtis says Terex’s work in wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment made it a “great fit” for testing the IOPU. “From early in the project, we knew we wanted to work with Terex and its Ecotec environmental equipment business. We were delighted when they accepted our proposal,” he added.

Conor Hegarty, Ecotec’s business line director, said that while the company’s products are already making positive environmental impacts, it is always looking for new ways to innovate. “Projects such as Coeus allow us to explore lower-emission technologies that can help meet future environmental requirements while continuing to deliver the power, reliability and productivity our customers expect,” he said.

Based on Perkins’ 1200 series platform, it is engineered with a new cooling system designed to reduce fuel consumption and noise.

To learn more, visit: https://www.perkins.com/en_GB/company/news/corporate-press-release/perkins-tests-new-hydrogen-hybridised-iopu-.html