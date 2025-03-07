Plan for Seal River protected area moves forward despite region possessing mineral potential

A joint report issued by the Manitoba government, the federal government, and four First Nations has declared that establishing a protected area in Northern Manitoba’s Seal River Watershed is “feasible.” The parties reached the conclusion after a year-long engagement and assessment of the natural, economic, social, and cultural impacts of creating a protected area including an Indigenous protected and conserved area (IPCA) and potential national park reserve and/or provincial park in the region.

The Indigenous protected area plan is being guided by the efforts of the four First Nation partners: Sayisi Dene First Nation, Northlands Denesuline First Nation, Barren Lands First Nation, and O-Pipon-Na-Piwin Cree Nation

The report marks a major milestone in the effort to sustain one of the largest intact watersheds left in the world. Now that all parties have determined a protected area is feasible, they will move into negotiations for an establishment agreement. This next phase will include ongoing engagement with stakeholders and the public.

The move, however, has been met with concern and opposition from some within the resource community, especially in mineral exploration. The protected area will permanently carve off a 50,000 sq.km section of Manitoba, representing about 8% of the province’s land mass. For perspective, this is close to the size of the province of Nova Scotia. A previous geological assessment of the watershed area found it had “medium to high mineral potential” in parts of the Seal River watershed. However, some of the communities within the watershed area showed some opposition to mining.

Map of proposed Seal River Watershed protected area. CREDIT: Parks Canada.

The assessment grew out of an historic agreement signed on January 18, 2024, by the Seal River Watershed Alliance, the Manitoba Government, and the Government of Canada. That agreement also called for creating an interim land withdrawal from mining claims while the study is underway. In the assessment, those same three parties recommended the interim land withdrawal remain in place through all protected area establishment processes.

Economic concerns over excluding vast region with "medium to high" mineral potential

However, some pro-resource development groups expressed concern about what they felt was a lack of adequate consultation about the region. They are also worried that things are moving too fast without thinking about the implications for Manitoba’s economy. Many were concerned the proposal to freeze such a large territory would further erode Manitoba’s exploration land base, especially as the province is seeking critical mineral opportunities.

The Manitoba Prospectors and Developers Association (MPDA) – a non-profit organization advocating for mineral exploration in the province - has been raising its concerns to the Manitoba and federal governments for years.

MaryAnn Mihychuk,the current president of the MPDA, issued a letter to officials within the Manitoba and federal governments in September 2024 about the implications of protected status for mineral exploration within the Seal River Watershed.

She wrote: “The Seal River Basin spans a vast region, covering an area as big as the province of Nova Scotia. While we have only a limited understanding of the mineral resources it holds, initial indicators suggest the presence of significant deposits, including uranium in the west, diamonds in the east, and gold in the south-central region. Because of the region’s lack of infrastructure, particularly roads, exploration has been minimal, leaving much of the region’s potential unexplored… Additionally, restricting access to important and globally needed critical minerals is short sighted and betrays the efforts of the green economic revolution.”

MaryAnn Mihychuk, the current president of the MPDA. Credit: LinkedIn.

The assessment looked at the economics associated with creating a protected area and found tourism could continue to grow and generate jobs. Visitors are already drawn by the area's world-class fishing, caribou, beluga whales, migratory birds, and Dene and Cree cultural experiences. Tourism is the main economic engine in the watershed, with five existing lodges generating about $11 million per year.

Chief Simon Denechezhe of the Northlands Denesuline First Nation commented, "We have reached this exciting milestone through a nation-to-nation-to-nation approach. The Alliance has worked hard to bring everyone to the table and identify our shared goals for the watershed. This collaborative process offers a made-in-Manitoba model for positive partnership."

The feasibility report concludes the partners will proceed with negotiations for the development of a protected area(s) proposal, including an IPCA, a national park reserve, and/or provincial park. Negotiation and any subsequent establishment processes will include Section 35 consultation with rights-holders and engagement with stakeholders and the public per Canada and Manitoba's formal processes for establishing protected areas.

Chief Michael Sewap, Barren Lands First Nation, said: "Our four First Nations are proud to be leading the effort to create the largest land-based protected area in Canada. There are not many places left like the Seal River Watershed. Tere are no permanent roads, mines, or hydro here. Instead, we have clean water, moose, fish, medicines, and the caribou. This is what we want to protect for the future."

More information is posted on www.SealRiverWatershed.ca. For information about the Manitoba Prospectors and Developers Association, please visit their website at www.Mpda.ca.