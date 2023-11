This week’s episode features Manulife’s chairman and the former CEO of Teck Resources, Don Lindsay, in conversation with Northern Miner Podcast host Adrian Pocobelli at the Canadian Mining Symposium in London, England. Lindsay shared his broad perspective on Glencore’s attempt to acquire Teck in 2023, as well as his views on coal and the green energy strategy. He also discussed the disadvantages of resource nationalism in a global economy.

All this and more with host Adrian Pocobelli.