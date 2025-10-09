Podcast: ‘Take some profits’—Jay Martin on gold stocks and US investment in the mining sector

Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) and VRIC Media president and CEO Jay Martin in conversation with host Adrian Pocobelli on the ongoing bull market in gold and his investment strategy as record highs continue to be broken daily.

This week’s episode features Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) and VRIC Media president and CEO Jay Martin in conversation with host Adrian Pocobelli on the ongoing bull market in gold and his investment strategy as record highs continue to be broken daily. Martin also shares his investment outlook on other key metals, including silver, copper, and nickel, and offers his perspective on the U.S. government’s recent investments in mining companies.

