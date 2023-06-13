Positive drill results in hunt for more kimberlites at Gahcho Kué for Mountain Province and De Beers

Mountain Province Diamonds (TSX:MPVD) reports positive drilling results at several targets at the Gahcho Kué diamond mine 300 km east-northeast of Yellowknife, N.W.T. It has intersected 40 metres of kimberlite near the Tuzo resource and multiple intersections – as long as 287 metres of kimberlite – at the Hearne Deep and Hearne Northwest Extension targets.

The Gahcho Kué mine is a joint venture of Mountain Province (49%) and the operator De Beers Canada (51%).

The longest intersection, 287 metres, was drilled at the Hearne Northwest Extension. This target was identified late in 2021 when a 25-metre kimberlite exposure was discovered during routine mining operations in the Hearne pit. Drilling in 2022 pointed toward the presence of a significant, previously unknown kimberlite could exist. During the 2023 drill program, 10 of the 11 holes collared within and outside the Hearne pit intersected kimberlite.

"Combined with our earlier results, we now have 21 drillholes that define the extension below the final pit and to the northwest. We are actively engaged with our operating partner De Beers to look at ways to recover this deeper kimberlite by underground mining," said Mountain Province president and CEO Mark Wall.

Following the success at the Hearne Northwest Extension, Mountain Province said drilling moved to the Tuzo kimberlite in the hope of finding a similar extension. A new kimberlite about 40 metres northeast of the modeled Tuzo resource was drilled. The intersection returned 40 metres of kimberlite.

Visit www.MountainProvince.com for more information.