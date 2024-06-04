Power unleashes Lion zone with 9.88% copper, 0.49% nickel plus gold, silver, PGE

Power Nickel (TSXV: PNPN) continues to expand its near surface, high-grade Lion zone, 5 km north of its Main nickel deposit in northern Quebec. The project, located 55 km east of Nemaska, Que., is 80% owned by Power and 20% owned by Critical Elements Lithium (TSXV: CRE).

Four recent holes returned exceptional assays:

Hole PN-24-059 cut 17.3 metres of 0.66 g/t gold, 27.20 g/t silver, 3.33% copper, 2.04 g/t palladium, 1.49 g/t platinum, and 0.18% nickel, Including 5.6 metres of 1.91 g/t gold, 73.48 g/t silver, 9.88% copper, 6.23 g/t palladium, 4.56 g/t platinum, and 0.49% nickel, With 3.01 metres of 0.86 g/t gold, 110.5 g/t silver, 13.92% copper, 8.55 g/t palladium, 7.69 g/t platinum, and 0.48% nickel.

Hole PN-24-058 returned 8.3 metres of 0.19 g/t gold, 7.12 g/t silver, 0.64% copper, 3.43 g/t palladium, 0.84 g/t platinum, and 0.25% nickel, Including 5.2 metres of 0.15 g/t gold, 10.18 g/t silver, 0.90% copper, 4.84 g/t palladium, 1.17 g/t platinum, and 0.38% nickel, With 2.2 metres of 0.16 g/t gold, 22.43 g/t silver, 1.87% copper, 7.53 g/t palladium, 1.15 g/t platinum, and 0.83% nickel.

PN-24-057 returned 5.2 metres of 0.37 g/t gold, 36.23 g/t silver, 2.57% copper, 5.72 g/t palladium, 2.45 g/t platinum, and 0.19% nickel, Including 2.2 metres of 0.57 g/t gold, 78.62 g/t silver, 5.53% copper, 12.42 g/t palladium, 5.62 g/t platinum, and 0.24% nickel.

PN-24-056 returned 4.6 metres of 0.72 g/t gold, 5.38 g/t silver, 0.88% copper, 2.67 g/t palladium, 1.42 g/t platinum, and 0.12% nickel, Including 2.5 metres of 1.33 g/t gold, 9.66 g/t silver, 1.58% copper, 4.25 g/t palladium, 0.66 g/t platinum, and 0.15% nickel.



Power Nickel CEO Terry Lynch call these another set of exciting holes. “The zone continues to be very productive as we explore deeper. We are seeing the high-grade width of about 100 metres and very mineable halos that extend 50 to 75 metres on either side continue at depth."

The Nisk property is located beside a major highway and nearby town. It is already hooked up to the provincial power grid, supplying low-carbon, inexpensive hydropower. The mineralization lies near the surface.

The company has suggested that a historic resources estimate at Nisk – 7.2 million tonnes at 0.82% nickel, 0.42% copper, 0.052% cobalt, and 0.85 g/t palladium – compares favourably to other undeveloped deposits such as Eagles Nest, Tamarack, Selebi, and Crean Hill.

Learn more about Nisk history, geology, drilling, and current resource estimates at www.PowerNickel.com.