Probe Gold drills new high-grade zone in 50,000-metre program at Novador in Quebec

Drilling by Probe Gold (TSX: PRB; US-OTC: PROBF) has uncovered a new, relatively shallow zone at its Novador property, near Val-d’Or, Que.

The company’s drills this past summer and fall intercepted the Courvan SE001 zone, a sub-zone in the eastern area of the Courvan Southeast deposit. Hole COD-24-29 cut 12.8 metres grading 4.2 grams gold per tonne from 8 metres depth, including an uncut interval of the same width grading 14.3 grams gold, the company reported Tuesday. Another interval in that hole cut 0.8 metre at 224 grams gold.

Dozens of holes drilled at Courvan since the spring have confirmed continuity of gold zones, Probe reported. The Courvan deposits remain open laterally and have been drilled to relatively shallow depths.

Just east of the Southeast deposit, hole COD-24-13 intersected 3.2 metres grading 14.4 grams gold from 155 metres depth, including 1 metre at 56.5 metres. A 3.5-metre interval of an uncut portion returned 16.3 grams gold.

“The results from Courvan once again highlight the substantial exploration potential that remains within the Novador project,” David Palmer, Probe CEO and president said in a release. “The recent discovery of thick, high-grade gold mineralization just 150 metres from our development areas suggests strong potential for further exploration breakthroughs as we advance our work on new targets around Novador.”