Prospector Metals begins inaugural drill program on ML project

Prospector Metals (TSXV: PPP; OTCQB: PMCOF) reported it has commenced drilling on its flagship ML project in the Yukon. The fully funded program will include up to 5000 metres of diamond drilling over a 10-week period through to the end of August to test high-priority target areas identified during the company's 2024 exploration program and at the undrilled Bueno target.

Drilling is underway at the previously undrilled Bueno target which recently yielded rock samples up to 156 g/t gold. Additional drilling will test six target areas on ML being Bueno, Skarn Ridge, Rubble Cirque, North Vein, Java and Fishbowl.

Robert Carpenter, president and CEO of Prospector Metals, said: "ML represents an excellent opportunity and we are excited about what will come from the Drill Program based on our recent sample results as well as our reinterpretation of the geology of the project. We look forward to sharing more information with our Shareholders as the drill program unfolds."

The 2025 ML drill program will consist of up to 5,000 metres of diamond drilling, over 15 - 20 holes, on 6 target areas including: Bueno, Skarn Ridge, Rubble, Fishbowl, Java, and North vein. The drilling is targeting high-grade, structurally controlled, gold mineralization hosted in both intrusive units and adjacent calc-silicate/hornfels altered meta-sediments based on reinterpretation of the targets during review of the 2024 work program and historical data.

The initial drilling has commenced on the Bueno target where the company recently reported rock samples from historic trenches and surrounding areas up to 156 g/t gold. At Bueno the drilling is targeting a series of NE, steeply dipping, structures associated strong fracturing, quartz veining, brecciation, and disseminated to massive arsenopyrite (+/- chalcopyrite - pyrrhotite) mineralization.

More information is posted on www.ProspectorMetalsCorp.com.