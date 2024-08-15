Prospector reports 34.64 g/t gold, 420 g/t silver and 3.3 % copper from ML project

Prospector Metals (TSXV:PPP;OTCQB:PMCOF) has released initial assay results from the 2024 exploration program at its ML project, located 80 km from Dawson City, Yukon. The first 133 samples collected yielded results as high as 34.64 g/t gold, 420 g/t silver and 3.3% copper. The company gathered 520 rock grab and chip samples during the four-week program and results for the remaining 387 samples will be released when available.

In the Cirque area, assays returned 21.68 g/t and 17.01 g/t gold from veins within porphyritic intrusive rocks. The Bueno area produced 34.64 g/t, 12.09 g/t and 7.42 g/t gold, with up to 1.8% copper found in porphyry dykes and calc-silicate altered limestone. The Rubble area revealed assays of up to 13.46 g/t and 1.87 g/t gold with 3.3% copper in a broad zone interpreted to lie at the intersection of two key structural trends. In the Java area, assays yielded 5.91 g/t and 3.21 g/t gold along with 49.16 g/t silver and 2.24% copper in a zone linked to a north-trending splay extending through the previously defined North zone.

The exploration identified a new structural corridor over 15 km long, defined by near-vertical fracturing and hydrothermal alteration, with gold-bearing veins cutting across various rock types. This corridor presents significant potential for future exploration.

"Our team has cracked the code and assembled a predictive geological framework based on structural geology, geochemistry and geophysics which will allow us to fingerprint and prioritize drill targets for 2025,” said Prospector CEO Rob Carpenter.

For more information, visit www.ProspectorMetalsCorp.com.