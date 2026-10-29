Province targets mining acceleration at Toronto trade conference

Ministers will discuss Ontario's place in the critical minerals supply chain. Credit: Stock/agnormark

Three ministers from the Ontario government are set to meet with mining executives, investors and industry leaders next Wednesday to discuss how the province can accelerate mining development and strengthen its position in the global critical minerals supply chain.

The Toronto Region Board of Trade will host these discussions at its Ontario's Mining Economy: Financing Ontario's Resource Revival event in Toronto. The board says presentations will cover topics like faster project approvals, infrastructure and energy needs, mining finance, and opportunities to expand domestic processing and manufacturing.

“The critical question is no longer whether Ontario's resources matter — it's whether the conditions are in place to move fast enough to compete and win,” the board said on its website.

Speakers will include George Pirie, the minister of northern economic development and growth, Andrea Khanjin, the minister of red tape reduction, and Matthew Rae the associate minister of energy-intensive industries. The three of them will be joined by Priya Tandon, the Ontario Mining Association’s president, and senior representatives from Vale Base Metals, Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE: AEM), Canada Nickel (CVE: CNC), PwC and the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The conference is taking place Nov. 4 at The Quay event space in Toronto.

For further information, visit:

https://bot.com/Events/Ontario-s-Mining-Economy-Financing-Ontario-s-Resource-Revival