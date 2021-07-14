Pure Gold mulls an accelerated 8 Zone development plan

By Henry Lazenby July 14, 2021 At 2:30 pm
Underground development is accelerating at Pure GOld’s namesake Red Lake mine. Credit: Pure Gold Mining

The Toronto-quoted equity of Pure Gold Mining (TSXV: PGM) rose more than 7% early Tuesday trading after the company reported strong second-quarter production, underground drilling success and the potential for accelerated development of the 8 Zone.

The flagship PureGold mine in Red Lake, Ontario, averaged daily throughput at 509 tonnes per day for the June quarter and 577 tonnes per day for June.

The average daily ramp development rate for the main and east ramps of 5.2 metres and 4.5 metres per day for the second quarter, respectively, setting a new quarterly record for the Main Ramp and a 53% increase compared to the first quarter.

KEEP READING AT NORTHERN MINER

Comments

