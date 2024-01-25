QC Copper employs AI to target drill program

QC Copper and Gold (TSXV: QCCU) has received the AI report outlining five top-priority drill targets at its 25,000-ha Opemiska project, including the former Springer and Perry copper-gold mines, near Chapais, Que. The company is looking specifically for new discoveries.

The report was prepared by Windfall Geotech using AI to assess historical drilling, geophysics, and sampling data.

The success of the AI software, says QC Copper, hinges on the quantity and quality of geological inputs, making Opemiska's extensive validated data an ideal candidate. In addition to the preliminary targets highlighted in QC Copper's Jan. 16, 2024, news release, this AI assessment has generated multiple AI target models across the Opemiska property, specifically emphasizing the former Robitaille and Cooke mine sites.

The target sites are:

The Chibougamau copper showing known to extend 1.5 km in length and up to 300 metres in width.

A north-northeast trending magnetic anomaly parallel to the Chibougamau copper showing about 1.5 km to the east.

About 4.5 km northeast of the Cooke mine.

A target just north of the Opemiska pit resource.

About 4 km north of the proposed Opemiska pit, an area of magnetic gabbro and pyroxenite facies will be drilled.

The Opemiska project is 100%-owned by QC Copper. The published resource estimate has a total measured and indicated resource of 97.5 million tonnes grading 0.81% copper, 0.27 g/t gold, and 1.76 g/t silver, and in the inferred category an additional 11 million tonnes at 0.53% copper, 0.20 g/t gold and 2.58 g/t silver.

In addition, the company defined a sizeable starter pit comprising 19.1 million tonnes at 1.1% copper equivalent, all in the measured and indicated categories.

Read more about the history behind the Opemiska project on www.QCCopper.com.