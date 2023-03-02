Radisson doubles resources at O’Brien gold project in Quebec

Radisson Mining Resources (TSXV: RDS; OTC: RMRDF) has roughly doubled the gold resources at its O’Brien gold project 45 km from Rouyn-Noranda, Que. After 127,600 metres of drilling since 2019 and 8,060 metres of historic drilling at O’Brien West, the indicated resources increased 58% and inferred resources are up 167% (4.5 g/t cut-off grade).

The indicated resources now stands at 501,000 oz. in 1.5 million tonnes grading 10.26 g/t gold, and the inferred resource is 449,000 oz. in 1.6 million tonnes grading 8.64 g/t gold.

Given its current geological understanding and refinement of the model, Radisson believes there is strong potential for additional high-grade gold mineralization to be discovered. The O’Brien property stretches 5.2 km long the Larder Lake-Cadillac Break. Resources are open for an additional 750 metres to the east and underexplored for 2.5 km to the west of the former O’Brien mine.

The historic mine was the highest-grade gold mine in Quebec. It produced 587,121 oz. of gold from 1926 to 1957 by mining 1.19 million tonnes grading 15.25 g/t gold.

