Radisson hits 242 g/t gold in deepest hole at O’Brien project in Quebec

Radisson Mining Resources (TSXV: RDS; OTCQB: RMRDF) has drilled what is the first and deepest hole below the historic workings of the O’Brien gold mine in the Abitibi region, 46 km east of Rouyn-Noranda, Que. Hole OB-24-337 was drilled to a depth of 1,700 metres. At approximately 1,500 metres vertical depth it returned mineralization of 242.0 g/t gold over 1 metre within an interval that averaged 32.24 g/t gold over 8 metres.

“Hole OB-24-337 was intended to be a pilot hole testing whether the project’s host geology extended below the historic mine and to be a platform for future wedging and directional drilling. The fact that this hole intersected mineralization and visible gold at such a high grade greatly exceeded our expectations,” said president and CEO Matt Manson.

About 75% of the existing O’Brien mineral resource is defined to depths above 600 metres.

“On Sept. 24 we announced that drill hole OB-24-324 had intersected 27.61 g/t gold over 6 metres at 1,100 metres vertical depth,” he continued. “Now, we have new gold mineralization in a classic O’Brien setting at 1,500 metres vertical depth, a full 500 metres below the deepest workings of the old mine. It is clear that O’Brien gold mineralization is extensive at depth, implying significant future upside potential for the project.”

The new, deep hole intersected sheared and mineralized rocks of the Piché Group, the dominant host rocks for O’Brien gold mineralization.

Highlights from other deep holes assayed since September include the following:

Hole OB-24-322 with 8.75 g/t gold over 5.2 metres, including 27.20 g/t gold over 1 metre.

Hole OB-24-324 with 27.51 g/t gold over6 metres, including 102.0 g/t over 1 metre, and 6.83 g/t gold over 10 metres including 40.20 g/t over 1 metre.

Hole OB-24-324W1 with 5.48 g/t gold over 12.4 metres, including 12.10 g/t over 4 metres.

Radisson says the frequency and grade of intercepts retuned by the deep holes as well as observed host geology are familiar from the historical O’Brien mine. They are also consistent with the modern geological model developed at shallower depths.

The project has an indicated resources of 501,000 oz. of gold in 1.5 million tonnes averaging 10.26 g/t. The inferred resource is 446,000 oz. gold in 1.6 million tonnes averaging 8.66 g/t. A cut-off of 4.5 g/t and a gold price of US$1,600/oz. were used. The mineralization is believed to be open in all directions.

More information is posted on www.RadissonMining.com.