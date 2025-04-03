Radisson Mining expands high-grade gold mineralization beneath historic O’Brien mine

Radisson Mining Resources (TSXV: RDS; OTCQB: RMRDF) reported drill assay results from three new drill holes at its O'Brien gold project located in the Abitibi region of Québec.

The three holes reported are all wedges completed from the previously reported pilot hole OB-24-337. OB-24-337 was the deepest hole ever drilled at the project and the first hole drilled directly below the historic O'Brien mine workings. It intersected 242.0 g/t gold over 1.0 metre within a mineralized interval that averaged 31.24 g/t gold over 8.0 metres at approximately 1,500 metres vertical depth. Now, three new wedges have all returned additional high-grade gold intercepts, delineating a large zone of multiple veins with good continuity.

Highlights include: OB-24-337W3 intersected 29.93 g/t gold over 2.2 metres, including 53.50 g/t gold over 1.2 metres and 4.54 g/t gold over 3.0 metres, including 7.61 g/t gold over 1.5 metres; OB-24-337W1 intersected 4.44 g/t gold over 6.4 metres, including 18.65 g/t gold over 1.2 metres; and, OB-24-337W2 intersected 9.62 g/t gold over 1.4 metres.

Matt Manson, President & CEO, commented: "On December 16, 2024, we reported that a deep pilot hole had intersected significant high-grade gold mineralization a full 500 metres below the base of the historic O'Brien gold mine. Today, we are reporting the results from the first three wedges drilled from this hole, all of which have hit multiple instances of gold mineralization in classic quartz-sulphide veins hosted in sheared and mineralized rocks of the Piché Group, the dominant host rocks for O'Brien gold mineralization. In fact, we are able model up to four such veins individually, with clear continuity between the drill holes and upwards towards mineralization documented at the base of former mine. Results are pending for two additional wedges that have been drilled, both of which show vein mineralization and visible gold consistent with the developing model."

Matt Manson continued: "A primary focus of our 22,000-metre drill program this year is deep-step-outs below the project's existing mineral resources and the historic mine workings, in a 'proof-of-concept' approach that aims to identify the extension of mineralization to depth. We believe 2 kilometres is an appropriate exploration horizon, with 75% of the current mineral resources defined down to depths of only 600 metres. Today's results are extremely encouraging and suggest that classic O'Brien gold mineralization is indeed extensive at depth, with important implications for the future scale of the project."

