Radisson Mining hits 27.61 g/t gold over 6.0 metres at O’Brien

Radisson Mining Resources (TSX-V: RDS, OTCQB: RMRDF) is pleased to announce results from three deep diamond drill holes completed at its O’Brien gold project in the Abitibi region of Quebec. These results are part of Radisson’s ongoing and fully-funded 35,000-metre drill program and represent the first deep drill holes of the current campaign.

The drill holes reported represent an approximately 200-metre wide fence to the west, centre and east of the down-plunge extension of a high-grade mineralization trend.

The stand-out results include:

Hole OB-24-324: Intersected: 27.61 g/t gold over 6.0 metres, including 102.0 g/t gold over 1.1 metres Intersected: 6.83 g/t gold over 10.0 metres, including 40.20 g/t gold over 1.5 metres

Hole OB-24-322: Intersected: 8.75 g/t gold over 5.2 metres, including 27.20 g/t gold over 1.4 metres



“The results reported today represent a significant extension of high-grade mineralization at the O’Brien project at depth,” said president and CEO Matt Manson. “We have successfully intersected the down plunge extension of one of the principal high-grade gold trends at O’Brien.”

The O’Brien gold project contains an indicated mineral resources of 500,000 oz. of gold at 10.26 g/t and inferred mineral resources of 450,000 million oz. of gold at 8.64 g/t.

The historic mine was the highest-grade gold mine in Quebec. It produced 587,121 oz. of gold from 1926 to 1957 by mining 1.19 million tonnes grading 15.25 g/t gold.

For more information, visit www.RadissonMining.com.