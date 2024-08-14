Radisson reports 137 g/t gold over 1.0 metre and more high grade results from O’Brien

By Salima Virani August 14, 2024 At 1:21 pm
Grab sample from the high-grade O’Brien gold project. (Image courtesy of Radisson Mining)

Radisson Mining Resources (TSX-V:RDS, OTCQB:RMRDF) released results from 11 diamond drill holes at its O’Brien gold project in Quebec’s Abitibi region. These results are part of a 35,000-metre drill program focused on expanding gold mineralization and resources at the project.

The O’Brien project features narrow, high-grade quartz-sulphide veins within the Piché Group rocks near the Larder Lake-Cadillac break. The historic O’Brien mine previously produced over 500,000 oz. of gold at an average grade above 15 g/t. The latest drill results continue to show similar high-grade, narrow vein intercepts.

Result highlights:

  • OB-24-320: 
    • Intersected at 1.0 metre at 137.00 g/t gold 
    • Intersected at 6.0 metres at 24.74 g/t gold 
    • Intersected at 3.0 metres at 7.60 g/t gold 
    • Intersected at 6.0 metres at 4.61 g/t gold
  • OB-24-316: 
    • Intersected at 1.3 metres at 74.40 g/t gold 
    • Intersected at 2.3 metres at 42.31 g/t gold 
    • Intersected at 1.0 metre at 8.76 g/t gold 
    • Intersected at 6.1 metres at 3.50 g/t gold
  • OB-24-317: Intersected at 1.0 metre at 20.20 g/t gold
  • OB-24-313: Intersected at 3.7 metres at 6.47 g/t gold

The 11 holes total 5,622 metres, with visible gold noted in eight of them, particularly in holes OB-24-320 and OB-24-317.

“Today’s drill results further illustrate the type of vein intercepts, very high grades and abundant visible gold that the O’Brien Gold project is known for,” said Radisson president and CEO Matt Manson. “We now have two rigs at O’Brien and are approximately half-way through our fully-funded 35,000-metre drill program of resource expansion and step-out exploration.”

The O’Brien project has estimated indicated mineral resources 500,000 oz. (1.5 million tonnes at 10.26 g/t gold) and inferred resources of 500,000 oz. (1.6 million tonnes at 8.64 g/t gold). Current exploration is focused on defining vein mineralization east of the historic mine, with new high-grade shoots emerging from the data.

To learn more, visit www.RadissonMining.com.  

