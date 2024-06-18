Ramp Metals drills 73.55 g/t gold over 7.5 metres at Rottenstone SW project

Ramp Metals (TSXV: RAMP) has drilled a new high-grade gold discovery in Saskatchewan. Partial results from the first hole of the 2024 winter drilling program included 73.55 g/t gold and 19.50 g/t silver over 7.5 metres, including 164 g/t gold over 1.5 metre, 182 g/t gold over 1.5 metre, and 60.8 g/t gold over 1.5 metre in hole Ranger-01. The intersection began 227 metres down hole.

The same hole returned 4.27 g/t gold over 5 metres, including 6.18 g/t gold over 1.5 metre, and 7.28 g/t over 1.5 metre, beginning at 293 metres. Another intersection began at 307 metres and assayed 1.81 g/t gold over 3 metres, 2.54 g/t gold over 1 metre, and 2.85 g/t gold over 1 metre.

"We are thrilled to make a significant gold discovery in our first drill program on the property. These intercepts are in line with the highest-grade intercepts drilled in Saskatchewan. These drill results indicate a huge potential at Rottenstone SW and mark an exceptional milestone in Ramp Metals history," said CEO Jordan Black.

The Rottenstone SW target is a greenfield opportunity located about 115 km north of La Ronge, Sask. The property includes the historic Rottenstone nickel-copper-platinum group elements plus gold mine produced about 4 0,000 tonnes of high-grade ore

Ramp will continue investing two conductors (Rogue and Ranger) in the current program and two other untested conductive anomalies at Rottenstone SW with ground geophysics.

Ramp Metals earned a 100%-interest in the Rottenstone SW and PLD properties by drilling 1,180 metres last summer. Three of the holes intersected disseminated to semi-massive mineralization. Two grab samples taken last October returned 5.11 g/t and 1.09 g/t gold.

