Ramp surges on Sprott backing for Sask. project

Ramp Metals (TSXV: RAMP) shares gained more than a quarter of their value on Wednesday after gold bug Eric Sprott invested in the […]
By Colin McLelland of the Northern Miner July 17, 2024 At 1:01 pm
Ramp Metals Rottenstone SW Gold
Ramp Metals sees gold exploration opporunity where others are focused on uranium in Saskatchewan. Credit: Ramp Metals

Topics

Commodities

Regions

Tags

Ramp Metals (TSXV: RAMP) shares gained more than a quarter of their value on Wednesday after gold bug Eric Sprott invested in the Saskatchewan explorer.

Sprott is the lead investor in a $4.5-million stock offering due to close around Aug. 8, Ramp said in a release. It has the Rottenstone SW project that in June reported the Ranger-01 hole result of 7.5 metres of 73.55 grams gold and 19.5 grams silver starting at 227 metres downhole.

The shares, which the company has said are held 60% by management and directors, rose by 28% to 83¢ apiece by mid-Wednesday in Toronto. The shares are up nearly 340% since listing in March at 19¢. The company is valued at $27.5 million.

About 3.8 million shares are to be offered through Canada’s charity flow-through regime at a price of 78¢ apiece for gross proceeds of around $3 million, Ramp said. Another 2.7 million shares are to be priced 55¢ each to raise about $1.5 million, it said.

Rottenstone mine

CEO Jordan Black commented this month on how a second set of drill results at Rottenstone SW, which is on the same trend as the historic Rottenstone mine, hit mineralization 3 km away from the June Ranger result.

KEEP READING AT NORTHERN MINER

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Next Events

Jul 17 2024 - Jul 18 2024
Direct Lithium Extraction Canada 2024
Jul 22 2024 - Jul 23 2024
Zinc-Ion Battery Tech 2024
Jul 29 2024 - Jul 30 2024
Shale Water Management USA 2024
Aug 26 2024 - Aug 28 2024
INTERNATIONAL SUMMIT ON INFRASTRUCTURE AND CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING

Related Posts