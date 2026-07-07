RCT deploys new alert system at Queensland complex

The PAS installed on a machine. Credit: RCT

RCT – Powered by Epiroc announced it has implemented its Pedestrian Alert System (PAS) at a mining and smelting complex in northwest Queensland.

The PAS uses cameras to identify people in close proximity to hazardous machinery and offer real-time alerts. The company said the system is designed to improve operator awareness and overall safety. At the site, RCT said the PAS was deployed on forklifts, skid-steer loaders, cranes and backhoes.

“The main reason for installing the PAS is to manage interactions between people and mobile equipment,” an RCT representative said. “The system alerts operators when someone enters a 3-metre exclusion zone, as required by our site procedures.”

The company added that the PAS can be adapted to different working conditions. For instance, on selected machines at the northwest Queensland location, external audio and visual alarms were installed for the noisier environment.

“The system has been adapted as we’ve learned what works best in our environment,” the representative concluded.