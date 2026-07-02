Veteran engineer Tim Shea named Glencore Technology CEO

Tim Shea, Glencore Technology's new CEO. Credit: Glencore Technology

Glencore Technology has appointed Tim Shea as its new chief executive officer. In a news release, the Australian technology provider said Shea assumed the position May 18, 2026.

Shea began at what would become Glencore Technology more than 20 years ago. He worked on the early development and implementation of the IsaMill, the company’s flagship fine‑grinding mill solution. “You will see my name on some of the very first IsaMill drawings from when we first developed that technology,” Shea said.

In later roles, he led Glencore Technology’s global aftermarket strategy in Africa and the Americas, and took on broader delivery responsibilities, including customer partnerships, engineering and procurement.

In 2024, Shea was appointed to lead the company’s Philippine Associated Smelting and Refining (PASAR) operations transition into a care and maintenance program. “I am proud of the way in which we approached the program at PASAR. It was delivered ethically, with a strong focus on supporting the affected workforce and maintaining robust environmental standards,” he added.

As the new chief executive officer, Shea said his focus is on sustainable growth in a mining industry he said faces "complex challenges."

“Our role is to deliver solutions that address these challenges while consistently meeting and exceeding our customers’ expectations for service and support,” Shea concluded.