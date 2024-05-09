Renegade Gold extends Newman Todd at depth, drills new Hanging Wall zone

Renegade Gold (TSXV: RAGE; OTCQX: TGLDF) has extended the gold mineralization at its Newman Todd project in Ontario’s Red Lake camp to a depth of more than 750 metres. This, the first phase of a major program, also intersected a new Hanging Wall zone of high-grade gold. The company noted that the mineralization remains open at depth and occupies the entire 2.2-km strike length across the property.

Here are the highlights of the recent high-grade assays:

Hole NT-24-120: 14.3 g/t gold over 2.8 metres and 8.1 g/]t over 4.7 metres more than 350 metres below the previous drilling horizon.

Hole NT-24-150: 9.7 g/t gold over 1.5 metre and 7.1 g/t over 1.5 metre, extending mineralization to below surface. This was a follow-up to step out results from holes NT-22-002 (5.0 g/t gold over 9 metres) and NT-23-212 (8.7 g/t gold over 20.4 metres.

And from the Hanging Wall zone:

Hole NT-23-004: 15.7 g/t gold over 1.0 metre.

Hole NT-23-005: 18.1 g/t gold over 1.1 metre.

Hole NT-24-011: 7.0 g/t gold over 2 metres.

Renegade also continues to drill the intersection of the Newman Todd structure and the Hinge fault. High-grade extensions in multiple drill holes to more than 750 metres demonstrates grade continuity and increased confidence in current geological models, including the importance of east-west structures, the company said. These results allow the technical team to refine the geological model and identify additional intersecting structures that could provide a conduit for high-grade gold mineralization.

Work is underway to model the new HW structures and plan additional drilling for further definition. The identification of a new, near surface gold zone is encouraging in that it may unlock the full potential of discrete gold domains within the Newman Todd property that was previously considered a low-grade, bulk tonnage deposit.

At the end of April, Renegade extended its Newman Todd drill program to 25,000 metres from 10,000 metres.

More information about all of the company’s Red Lake properties is posted on www.RenegadeGold.com.