Resource centre hosts inaugural First Nation natural resource forum

The Saskatchewan First Nations Natural Resource Centre of Excellence announced the inaugural First Nations Energy and Natural Resource Forum, a three-day event designed to explore the transformative potential of First Nations’ leadership in North America’s energy transition, including in mining.

The Centre of Excellence is owned by the 74 First Nations in Saskatchewan and accountable to them through its 12-member board of directors that consists of elected leadership appointed by each of the 10 provincial tribal councils, independent nations in the province and the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations.

The Forum, themed “From Tradition to Transition - Empowering Our Energy Future,” will take place from May 28th to May 29th, 2025, at Prairieland Park Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

The group’s news release reads: “Since time immemorial, First Nations have been entrusted with stewarding the lands and resources of what is known today as Saskatchewan. Global political policy shifts and domestic responses are poised to significantly reshape the Canadian economy—presenting both unprecedented challenges and opportunities for First Nations. Now more than ever, consent and economic partnerships are needed for major project approvals,”

The release continued: “First Nations’ unique history of collective collaboration in Saskatchewan, coupled with access to capital from recently established federal and provincial loan guarantee programs, has created a generational opportunity for First Nations people and their businesses to play a leadership role in building Canada’s future economy.”

The Forum will feature renowned keynote speakers and expert panels from across Canada and around the globe, and support meaningful networking opportunities between First Nations, industry, and government.

Sheldon Wuttunee, the Centre’s president and CEO, stated: “We are excited to host this inaugural Forum, which represents a significant step forward in recognizing and harnessing the leadership of First Nations in the energy and natural resources sectors. By bringing together diverse participants, we aim to create a collaborative environment where innovative solutions and partnerships can

The Forum will focus on four key themes essential to the integration of First Nations’ Inherent and Treaty Rights within the development of future energy and natural resource projects: Major Project Equity and Ownership; Workforce Development; Leadership in Energy and Natural Resource Supply Chains; and Cultural & Environmental Sustainability and Stewardship

The Forum has the following schedule: May 27th: The event will kick off with a Youth Summit with each of the 74 First Nations in Saskatchewan nominating two youth leaders to participate in discussions and activities that support the involvement of First Nations youth in STEM related education and careers.

May 28th – 29th: Two days of cultural celebration, networking opportunities with key First Nations, industry and government leadership, and presentations from renowned keynote speakers and expert panels on the range of opportunities for economic collaboration in developing major projects in a changing global context. A gala event on the evening of May 28th will celebrate the achievements and contributions of First Nations communities.

Deloitte Canada is supporting and collaborating with the Saskatchewan First Nations Natural Resource Centre of Excellence in making this summit possible. The company has stated it is committed to advancing the interests and participation of First Nations in the energy and natural resources sectors.

Andrew Swart, managing partner of energy, resources and industrials at Deloitte Canada, emphasized the significance of the Forum stating: “This event will bring together multiple perspectives, offering opportunities to drive meaningful change in the energy and natural resources sectors. First Nations communities' leadership and insights are essential for a sustainable and equitable energy transition. Engaging First Nations in major projects promotes equity, fosters nation-building, and creates a future where all communities thrive.”

With Indigenous youth representing the fastest-growing demographic, they are a vital labour force for industries facing skilled worker shortages. Equitable partnerships, through co-ownership models, revenue-sharing agreements, and workforce development— strengthen reconciliation, and drive sustainable economic growth.

The Forum is stressing that First Nations, Métis, and Inuit communities are critical to growing Canada’s energy and resource development industries. Their leadership, commitment to land stewardship, and approximately $30B+ annual economic impact have the potential to positively shape our shared economic future.

More information is posted on www.SkfnCentre.ca.