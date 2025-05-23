Ring of Fire mining claims have skyrocketed: Environmentalist

Wildlands League – an urban environmentalist group – has documented that the number of mining claims registered in the Ring of Fire has skyrocketed, increasing by 66% since 2022 to over 40,000 today. The group says this is the highest number of mining claims in eight years. The group also contended that the area covered by claims has increased by 67% to cover about 850,091 ha in area. This is equivalent to be about 14 times the size of the City of Toronto or almost three times the size of the City of Greater Sudbury.

Ontario’s Ring of Fire region is one of the most promising mineral development opportunities for critical minerals in the province. It’s located about 500 km northeast of Thunder Bay and covers about 5,000 sq. km. The region has long-term potential to produce chromite, cobalt, nickel, copper, and platinum. Critical minerals like these play a role in the future of low- and zero-emission vehicles and transportation. The Ring of Fire also represents significant potential for jobs, government revenues, and Indigenous partnerships. At present, the challenge is in roads infrastructure in the region and in consulting with First Nations.

Wildlands League believes this rush to claim lands is part and parcel of the current mineral claims policy as practiced in many jurisdictions, including in Ontario.

Anna Baggio, conservation director for Wildlands League, said: “Characteristic of the controversial free entry system where almost anyone is allowed to register a mining claim on lands in Ontario and across Canada, this means that traplines, sacred sites and burial sites, important watersheds, Indigenous Protected Areas, critical habitat for threatened wildlife or your favourite fishing hole can all be claimed by the mining industry. Once those claims are in place there’s little that can be done unless the company voluntarily walks away.”

At present, Juno corp., a private company, holds the most claims in the Ring of Fire region with over 26,000 claims covering over 498,000 ha. Wyloo, also privately owned, is the second largest holder of claims in the Ring of Fire region.

Baggio claims that the mining industry will increase its claims if the government passes Bill 5, Protect Ontario by Unleashing our Economy Act, 2025. This legislation would allow the cabinet to bypass certain rules to build projects by designating "special economic zones." The Ontario government has indicated that it would designate the Ring of Fire as the first special economic zone under this law.

The provincial legislature has passed the bill's second reading and referred it to the standing committee for hearings. The government has already indicated that the committee has received over 100 submissions on the special economic zones, with the overwhelming majority being critical.