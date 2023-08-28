Rio Tinto starts lithium exploration on Midland’s James Bay projects

Rio Tinto Exploration Canada has started a lithium exploration programme on Midland Exploration’s Mythril area and Galinée projects in the Eeyou Itschee James Bay […]
August 28, 2023

Rio Tinto Exploration Canada has started a lithium exploration programme on Midland Exploration’s Mythril area and Galinée projects in the Eeyou Itschee James Bay region of Quebec.

The region is currently experiencing a rush of exploration targeting lithium pegmatites.

The Mythril Regional projects are located approximately 12 to 50 kilometers of lithium pegmatites discovered at Corvette and reported by Patriot Battery Metals.

An initial calculation of Patriot’s CV5 spodumene pegmatite resources yields inferred resources of 109.2 Mt at 1.42% Li2O (0.40% denomination Li2O).

Mythril consist of 730 mining claims covering 370.1 square kilometers.

The Galinée project is located approximately 4.0 kilometers east of the lithium pegmatites discovered at Adina and reported by Winsome Resources.

The project consists of 54 mining claims covering 27.7 square kilometers.

According to Midland Exploration, Aligned with the Galinée project, lithium mineralization continues to be intersected by Winsome on the Adina project with up to 1.37% Li2O on 61.2 m from 8.9 m.

Shares of Midland Exploration rose 5.3% by 11:40 p.m. EDT. The company has a market capitalization of C$41 million ($30 million).

