Rockcliff cuts high-grade shallow mineralization at Copperman project in Manitoba

Rockcliff Metals (CSE: RCLF; OTC: RKCLF) has hit high grade, near-surface mineralization in the first phase of its drill program at the 100%-owned Copperman property. The project in Manitoba’s Snow Lake mining camp contains copper, zinc and precious metals mineralization.

Significant intersections (true widths) from the first four holes include the following:

Hole RCU21-001: 7.1 metres grading 3.06% copper-equivalent, including 5 metres grading 4% copper-equivalent;

RCU21-002: 6 metres grading 4.35% copper-equivalent, including 4 metres grading 5.89% copper-equivalent;

RCU21-003: 8.3 metres grading 3.33% copper-equivalent, including 5.3 metres grading 4.62% copper-equivalent; and

RCU21-004: 5 metres grading 2.64% copper-equivalent, including 3 metres grading 3.32% copper-equivalent.

Rockcliff has completed 15 drill holes at Copperman, but assays had not yet been received for the remainder as of this writing.

Copperman was discovered in 1927-28 when surface trenches yielded 2.7% copper and 4.2% zinc across 3 metres. Drilling in 1928 trenched an area 122-metres-long by 2.4-metres-wide with results of 2.6% copper and 3.9% zinc. The highest reported drill intercept was in 1966: 7 metres that graded 8.1% copper and 7.3% zinc. The deposit has a historical (not 43-101 compliant) resource of 244,000 tonnes grading 2.6% copper, 4.5% zinc and 4.5 g/t gold (4.3% copper-equivalent).

Elsewhere in northern Manitoba, Rockcliff is testing the Tower, Rail, Bur and Talbot properties, which do have 43-101 compliant resources. The measured and indicated portion is 2.2 million tonnes grading 2.3% copper, 3.2% zinc, 0.85 g/t gold, and 17.14 g/t silver for 726 million lb. copper-equivalent. The inferred resource is 5.7 million tonnes grading 1.67% copper, 4.27% zinc, 0.75 g/t gold, and 11 g/t silver for 447 million lb. copper-equivalent.

The Talbot project is a joint venture with Hudbay Minerals (TSX: HBM; NYSE: HBM). If Hudbay takes it to production, Rockcliff will retain a 35% carried interest, providing it contributes its pro-rata share of pre-construction capital.

